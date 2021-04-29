Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period.

Shares of THS stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -477.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

