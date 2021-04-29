Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRVN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $285.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

