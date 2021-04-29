Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $12.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in VMware by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in VMware by 20.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

