Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.04.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $767,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $15,850,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $260.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.24. Workday has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.51 and a beta of 1.59.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

