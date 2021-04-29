Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.16). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.36% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.