Analysts Issue Forecasts for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SS&C Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat expects that the technology company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

