Analysts Offer Predictions for DHT Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHT in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DHT. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 462,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 310,738 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 465,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 255,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DHT by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

