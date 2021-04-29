Analysts Offer Predictions for Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.