Analysts Offer Predictions for RBB Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

