Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 29th (AOCIF, APAM, ASGN, ATRC, AVY, BAX, BLDR, BSX, BYDGF, CALX)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 29th:

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $41.00 to $48.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $55.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price boosted by Truist from $108.00 to $122.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $219.00 to $243.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $62.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Truist from $42.00 to $50.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $270.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $37.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $235.00.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$6.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Truist from $254.00 to $205.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $350.00 to $400.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Truist from $350.00 to $400.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$700.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$35.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$10.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $105.50 to $110.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$42.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $496.00 to $510.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $78.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target boosted by Truist from $70.00 to $75.00.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $234.00 to $254.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $154.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price increased by Truist from $85.00 to $90.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $32.00.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target increased by Truist from $42.00 to $46.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $270.00 to $250.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $29.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$7.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$8.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00.

