Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Santander Consumer USA (SC)

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2021 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $32.00.

4/26/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

4/19/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

4/19/2021 – Santander Consumer USA is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00.

4/12/2021 – Santander Consumer USA is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SC stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.68. 1,361,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,500. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

