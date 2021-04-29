Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Honeywell International (HON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2021 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s first-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and 4%, respectively. Strength in defense and space businesses, and solid demand for warehouse automation products are likely to boost the company’s revenues. Also, solid demand for personal protective equipment and a strong backlog will act as tailwinds. Increased commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. Strong cash flows allow it to deploy capital for making acquisitions and paying out dividends. However, in the year-to-date period, its shares have underperformed the industry. It believes that the weak commercial aerospace will adversely impact its near-term results. Given its extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to political, economic and geopolitical risks.”

4/26/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $224.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $246.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.

4/13/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.

4/6/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $222.00 to $224.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $222.00 to $224.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.56. 81,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,005. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

