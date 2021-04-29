Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tesla in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA opened at $694.40 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $685.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.