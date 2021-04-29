Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $181.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.07. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,889 shares of company stock worth $88,004,092. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

