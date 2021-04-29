Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 29th (ABB, ACO.X, ADEVF, AINV, AKBTY, ALTA, ALYA, AMKBY, ARKAY, ARMK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 29th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACO.X) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $46.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a market perform rating. They currently have C$216.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its focus list rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

