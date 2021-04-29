Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 29th (CDE, CMPGY, CRDF, CYBE, DAC, DEA, DKILY, DNLMY, DORM, EAR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 29th:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $368.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

