Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 29th (ARI, ASC, ATLKY, AXTA, AZRX, BICEY, CMA, DUAVF, IHG, MEGGF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 29th:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

