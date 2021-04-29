Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 29th (ASC, AVTR, AVY, BPRMF, CLEGF, CMA, CYGIY, DISCA, EPOKY, EQR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 29th:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. HC Wainwright currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $215.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $243.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $111.00.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $67.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $475.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna currently has $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1,530.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,325.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $340.00 target price on the stock.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

