Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First National Financial (FN)

First National Financial (TSE: FN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

4/14/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – First National Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$52.00.

3/4/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$50.00.

3/3/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE FN opened at C$52.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.03. First National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$26.11 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

