Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First National Financial (FN)

First National Financial (TSE: FN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/28/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00.
- 4/14/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – First National Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$52.00.
- 3/4/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$50.00.
- 3/3/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
TSE FN opened at C$52.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.03. First National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$26.11 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
