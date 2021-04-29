Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Splunk (SPLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK):

4/27/2021 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $213.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/22/2021 – Splunk had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/10/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $177.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.70 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93.

Get Splunk Inc alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.