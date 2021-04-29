Analyzing WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WW International and Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 0 4 7 0 2.64 Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares 0 0 1 0 3.00

WW International currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares has a consensus target price of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 54.96%. Given Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares is more favorable than WW International.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88% Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WW International and Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.41 billion 1.37 $119.62 million $1.79 15.58 Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WW International beats Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners and publishing. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

