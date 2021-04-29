Anchor Neural World (ANW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $31.78 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $31.08 million and approximately $31.78 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

