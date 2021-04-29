Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Capitalization Achieves $301.74 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.33 or 0.00009988 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $301.74 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.44 or 0.01171750 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,597,269 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.