Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.74

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of analysts have commented on ADRZY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Andritz AG will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

