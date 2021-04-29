Angi (ANGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Angi has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,643.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,036 shares of company stock worth $2,379,267. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

