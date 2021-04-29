Angi (ANGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
ANGI stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Angi has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,643.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.
Angi Company Profile
Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.
