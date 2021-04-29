Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of BUD opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.78, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 10.29%.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.