Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $584.95 million, a PE ratio of -86.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.