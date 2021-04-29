AnimalGo (GOM2) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $885,864.00

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $885,864.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00835847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00098905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001624 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

