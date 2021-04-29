ANON (ANON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. ANON has a market cap of $28,502.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 57.4% against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00067885 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00279278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00079604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

