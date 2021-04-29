ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.56.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $375.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.