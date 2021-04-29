Antares Pharma (ATRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Antares Pharma to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. On average, analysts expect Antares Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $654.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

