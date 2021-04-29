Antares Pharma (ATRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Antares Pharma to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. On average, analysts expect Antares Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $654.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.