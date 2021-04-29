Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

AM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 6,156,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

