Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AR. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

NYSE AR traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 395,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 745,362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,752 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

