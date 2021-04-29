Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 8.9%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) fell 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.26. 272,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,940,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Antero Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,205,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

