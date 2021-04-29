AntiMatter (MATTER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.58 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $15.35 million and $1.58 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Profile

MATTER is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

