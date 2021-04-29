Anyswap (ANY) Reaches Market Cap of $60.57 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00006157 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $60.57 million and $5.02 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00281158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.00 or 0.01093138 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.00707234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,635.91 or 0.99720124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

