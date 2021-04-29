AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 52-Week High at $240.03

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $240.03 and last traded at $239.27, with a volume of 1889466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.18.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

