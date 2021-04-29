Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

AON has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $10.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $238.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.18. AON has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $240.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.