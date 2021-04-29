APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in APA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA opened at $20.49 on Thursday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that APA will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

