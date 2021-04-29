APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of APA worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of APA by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $20,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 779,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of APA by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

