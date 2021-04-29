Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APLS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

APLS stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. 9,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

