Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,729. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,194,775.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,250,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

