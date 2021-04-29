APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Volume Increase

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 968,913 shares.The stock last traded at $21.29 and had previously closed at $21.40.
APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.