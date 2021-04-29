APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Volume Increase

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 968,913 shares.The stock last traded at $21.29 and had previously closed at $21.40.

APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

