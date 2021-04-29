APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.14 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $516,750.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00068125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00081057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00817233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00097919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

