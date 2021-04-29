apM Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $555,027.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $13.20 million and $555,027.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00075744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00820105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00097531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001552 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.