Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.50

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 1231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

