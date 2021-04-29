AppCoins Price Tops $0.21 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $52.40 million and $817,380.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

