Appian (APPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN opened at $135.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -246.29 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.77. Appian has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.