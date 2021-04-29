Appian (APPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of APPN opened at $135.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -246.29 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.77. Appian has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00.
In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.
