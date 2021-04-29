Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,907 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. United Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Apple by 327.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 139,789 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 3,667.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 274,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.01.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

