Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.2% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.01.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

